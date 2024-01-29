PAP: Don’t Base Your Appointment On Tribal Sentiment, Ekerefe Urges Tinubu

Ebilade Ekerefe, former Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide has advised President Bola Tinubu not to base the appointment of a Substantive Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) on tribal sentiments but rather on competence, capacity and security interest of the Niger Delta Region.

Ekerefe who is the National leader of a Niger Delta Advocacy Group known as New Era Movement in a statement issued on Monday in Yenagoa stated that the current interim administrator, Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) was already doing a great job with a clear show of competence.

He stated that already he was bringing his wealth of experience in repositioning PAP, and therefore should be encouraged and supported by stakeholders of the region to continue.

The statement reads, “Despite the fact that it is the prerogative of the president to appoint whoever he feels can help him drive his agenda in the Niger Delta region, such appointment should be based on competence and one that has delivered along the line with which the amnesty programme was specifically designed.

“Maj Gen Ndiomu’s (Rtd) efforts are already yielding the desired results most especially, the Presidential Amnesty Cooperative Society (PACOSOL) whose objective is to help delegates become self-reliant, own functional businesses, create sustainable wealth, become productive and plan for their future.

“The payment of all outstanding debts and the re-introduction of the scholarship programme for the 2024/2025 academic section is unimaginable despite the poor budget funding.

“However, this is not excluding the relative peace enjoyed in the Niger Delta Region as a result of his constant engagement with stakeholders since his assumption of office as the interim administrator.

“I join other well-meaning Niger Delta stakeholders to appeal to President Tinubu not to listen to any alleged surreptitious move by those who see PAP as a cash cow to have their way but to allow Maj Gen Ndiomu (Rtd) to continue with his good works.”