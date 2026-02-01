PAP Distributes Additional 900 Laptops To Scholarship Beneficiaries

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has distributed an additional 900 laptops to its scholarship scheme beneficiaries studying in Nigerian universities in the third batch of the exercise within the country.

The institutions include two partnering institutions–Nigeria Maritime University and Admiralty University of Nigeria, and three non-partnering schools–Dennis Osadebey University, Southern Delta University, and University of Delta.

The distribution of the mobile computing device on Friday, January 30, 2026, followed the directive of the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro. The Office had conducted the first batch in May 2025 with 663 laptops and the second batch in November 2025 with 1,857 laptops.

Speaking during the recent presentations, Dr Otuaro said that the initiative was a demonstration of his unwavering commitment to human capital development in the Niger Delta.

According to him, education is a critical driver of personal growth, innovation, and sustainable development in the region and indeed the country.

Dr Otuaro, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Special Projects, Engr. Sokoto Ebikonde Victor reiterated that his decision was aimed at equipping the PAP scholarship students with an essential tool for learning, research, and academic excellence in an increasingly technology-driven age.

He said, “This laptop distribution underscores our strong commitment to the overall academic success of our students. This laptop is an essential tool meant to enhance your learning, research, and innovation.

“We encourage you to utilise them responsibly so that you can achieve outstanding results and justify your enlistment for the scholarship scheme.

“We urge you to remain focused on your studies and to see the gesture as an investment by the Federal Government in your future and the development of the Niger Delta.

“We assure you that the Presidential Amnesty Programme will continue to implement initiatives aimed at supporting education, skills acquisition, and youth empowerment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

The PAP helmsman expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his magnanimity towards the agency, and also thanked the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his efficient supervision of the programme.

Many of the scholarship beneficiaries described the laptop distribution as timely, saying that it would greatly support their studies and pledged to utilise it properly.

They also expressed their gratitude to President Tinubu, the Federal Government and the PAP Administrator, Dr Otuaro, for giving them the opportunity to access higher education under the scholarship scheme.