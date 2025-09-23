PAP Deploys 161 Beneficiaries For Foreign Post-graduate Scholarship

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has deployed 161 post-graduate scholarship beneficiaries to universities in the United Kingdom for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Administrator of PAP, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strong support in making the exercise possible, describing the gesture as proof of the President’s commitment to bridging the human capacity gap in the Niger Delta.

Otuaro also commended the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his guidance and oversight, which he said ensured the success of the deployment. He stressed that the massive number of beneficiaries reflects Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and genuine concern for the people of the Niger Delta.

“But for the President’s magnanimity, it would not have been possible for us to send 161 beneficiaries abroad. This huge deployment will help close the human capital development gap in the region and stimulate socio-economic growth,” Otuaro said.

He urged Niger Delta stakeholders to rally behind President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting the President has shown goodwill toward the region and deserves reciprocal support.

The PAP boss further advised beneficiaries to justify the investment by completing their studies and returning home to contribute meaningfully to regional and national development.