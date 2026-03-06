PAP Boss Hails S’South Govs Over Peaceful Conduct Of APC Congresses

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has commended Governors of the South-South zone for the peaceful conduct of the just-concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) ward and state congresses in their states.

He noted that the pragmatic efforts of the governors – Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Bassey Otu (Cross River), and Monday Okpebholo (Edo) – resulted in the successful election of new ward executives and State Working Committees (SWCs) in the south-south states.

Otuaro also congratulated Solomon Arenyeka, Warman Ogoriba, Tony Okocha, Stephen Ntukekpo, Chris Etta, and Jarret Tenebe on their emergence as chairmen of the APC in Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Edo states, respectively, as well as other members of the newly constituted SWCs in the zone.

He noted that the governors demonstrated astute leadership, while delegates showed discipline and resilience in ensuring a transparent transition process that resulted in acceptable outcomes to all APC stakeholders.

Otuaro also applauded the affirmation process adopted by the APC, noting that the entire exercise was consensus-driven in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

He attributed the successful conclusion of the APC congresses to the democratic leadership and vision of President Bola Tinubu, and the unwavering commitment of the party’s national secretariat to internal party democracy, inclusion, and unity of purpose.

The PAP Administrator said with the newly inaugurated ward and state working committees, the south-south zone has solid structures to secure total victory for President Tinubu and the APC in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

He expressed strong optimism that President Tinubu will deliver more dividends of democracy in all parts of the country through his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Otuaro said the bold reforms of President Tinubu’s administration will be consolidated for more national impact and shared prosperity of citizens with his re-election next year.