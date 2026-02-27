PAP Boss Hails First Lady On Visit To Delta

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has congratulated wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her visit to Delta State yesterday.

Otuaro described the First Lady’s one-day visit as a significant and welcome development for the government and good people of Delta State.

He expressed the confidence of PAP stakeholders and beneficiaries that Senator Tinubu’s visit to the state would serve as an impetus to the Programme’s drive for sustainable peace, security and development in the Niger Delta.

Otuaro described the First Lady as a symbol of national peace and unity, which are cardinal pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. He highlighted the fact that Her Excellency is a compassionate leader, who has demonstrated empathy and support for the vulnerable in society through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).