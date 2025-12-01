PAP Boss Congratulates Tompolo On Honourary Doctorate Award

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has extended heartfelt felicitations to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, on the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate of Laws (LLD) Degree by the Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State.

The university bestowed the honour on Tompolo during its recent 4th-7th combined convocation ceremonies, in recognition of his immense contributions to peacebuilding and education development in the Niger Delta.

Otuaro described the recognition as well-deserved and befitting, noting that Tompolo has, over the years, demonstrated uncommon commitment to the peace, progress, and stability of the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

According to him, Tompolo’s role in sustaining peace in the region, particularly through his steadfast support for dialogue, community engagement, and non-violent approaches to conflict resolution, has made a significant contribution to national security and economic stability.

A statement on Monday by Mr Igoniko Oduma, Special Assistant on Media to the Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, noted that beyond his remarkable contributions to peacebuilding, Tompolo has demonstrated extraordinary compassion, philanthropy, and devotion to humanitarian causes.

He further stated that Tompolo’s investments in education and youth empowerment stand as clear evidence of a man whose heart is truly with his people.

He stressed that Tompolo has especially demonstrated his love for education by donating critical projects in various institutions within and outside the region.

“Tompolo’s good heart, generosity, and love for humanity distinguish him as a leader of rare character,” Otuaro said.

He commended the Edwin Clark University for identifying and honouring a personality whose impact continues to resonate across the Niger Delta and beyond.

The PAP Administrator urged other institutions to emulate such gestures that celebrate individuals advancing society through selfless service.

He prayed for God’s continued guidance, long life, and strength for High Chief Ekpemupolo as he continues to serve the Niger Delta and Nigeria with dignity, wisdom, and compassion.