PAP Beneficiaries Condole With Otuaro Over In-Law’s Death/

The leadership and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2 have condoled with the family of Capt. Felix Adurumokumor and his son-in-law, Dennis Burutu Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, on the passing of their beloved patriarch.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday by Ibena Rufus Salvation, the National Chairman of the group described Chief (Capt.) Adurumokumor as a man of great wisdom, integrity and compassion.

The group pledged to stand with the family during this difficult time.

The statement reads: “We, the leadership and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, have expressed our deepest condolences to the family of Chief (Capt.) Felix Adurumokumor, particularly to his son-in-law, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Chief Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, on the passing of their beloved patriarch.

“Chief (Capt.) Adurumokumor was a man of great wisdom, integrity and compassion. He lived a life dedicated to service, not only to his family but also to his community.

“His leadership and guidance will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. The impact of his life’s work will continue to resonate through the values he instilled in those around him.

“His unwavering commitment to unity, progress, and the well-being of his people serves as a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

“During this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the Adurumokumor and Otuaro families, offering our prayers and support.

“Losing a loved one is never easy, but we take solace in the knowledge that he lived a fulfilled and impactful life.

“May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, friends, and all who mourn him the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss. His memory will forever remain in our hearts.” The statement concluded.

