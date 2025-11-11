PAP Begins Second Phase Distribution Of Laptops To Scholarship Beneficiaries

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has commenced the second phase of laptop distribution to its scholarship beneficiaries deployed for the 2024/2025 academic year in universities across Nigeria.

The exercise, which followed the directive of the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, aims to enhance learning and research among the beneficiaries.

The first phase of the distribution took place between April and May 2025, during which over 663 final-year scholarship beneficiaries received laptops.

During that exercise, the PAP also conducted a physical verification and orientation programme for beneficiaries on the resumption list for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Speaking during the second phase of the exercise, Dr. Otuaro said the initiative was informed by the importance of technology to academic success and was in fulfillment of his promise to beneficiaries during his 2024 tour of partnering universities.

He expressed optimism that the devices would significantly aid learning and research, helping students attain academic excellence.

Otuaro urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the laptops and justify the Federal Government’s investment in their education.

“The PAP will continue to support its scholarship beneficiaries to achieve academic excellence,” he assured, reaffirming his leadership’s commitment to implementing the programme’s objectives for the socio-economic advancement of the Niger Delta in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The PAP boss also commended President Tinubu for his continuous support, describing it as a demonstration of his genuine love for the Niger Delta and his determination to bridge the human capital development gap in the region.

He called on the youths and people of the region to reciprocate the President’s gesture by supporting his administration, pledging that PAP would consolidate on its achievements in complementing the Renewed Hope Agenda.