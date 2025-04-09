PAP Begins Distribution Of Laptops To Finalyear, PG Scholarship Students

Share

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has commenced the distribution of laptops to final year and post-graduate students under its scholarship scheme in partnering universities across the country.

To this end, 64 PAP scholarship beneficiaries, made up of 25 students from Nile University and 39 from Baze University, were presented with their laptops on Friday and Monday in the first phase of the distribution.

The total figure comprises 60 final year, one doctor of philosophy, and three masters degree students.

Speaking at the presentation ceremonies at Nile and Baze universities, the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, remarked that the gesture was in fulfillment of his promise to the scholarship beneficiaries during his tour of partnering institutions in 2024.

He said the office recognised the usefulness of the mobile computing device to the students’ academic success, especially as they prepare to write their final year projects, thesis and dissertations.

Otuaro, who was represented respectively at the events by Ebikpolade Zorab, PAP’s acting head of administration, and Ebimene Jackson, secretary to the PAP boss, urged the scholars to make good use of the laptops and justify the objective behind the gesture.

Addressing the students, he said: “You are the first set of PAP scholarship students that are receiving these laptops, and we will also extend this (distribution) to other beneficiaries in other institutions that we are partnering with.

“I advise and encourage you to make good use of it for your academic progress. With these laptops, if you were to make a low grade in your project, we expect that you will score excellent grades because you now have portable computers to enhance your academic endeavours.”

Otuaro reiterated his leadership’s unwavering commitment to closing the human capital development gap in the Niger Delta, while working to ensure sustainable peace, security, stability and development in the region.

