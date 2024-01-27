PAP Begins Disbursement Of Second Tranche Of Loan To N’Delta Ex-Agitators

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) under the leadership of Interim Administrator, Maj-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd), has commenced the disbursement of the second tranche of loan to ex-agitators in the Niger Delta.

The beneficiaries were captured under a platform known as Presidential Amnesty Programme Cooperative Society Limited (PACOSOL).

Flagging off the event at the weekend in Warri, Delta State, Ndiomu stated that it was in fulfilment of the earlier promise made by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) that more people would be captured in the scheme.

Ndiomu, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Special Duties, Thomas Peretu, explained that with the commencement of the exercise, the number of entrepreneurs being created by the PAP would increase adding that the scheme would help to create more jobs and reduce poverty in the Niger Delta.

A statement signed by the PACOSOL Management Consultant, Zigha Ayibakuro, said Ndiomu expressed optimism that the beneficiaries would make good use of the loan disclosing that the scheme was running simultaneously with the other empowerment training programmes and initiatives of the PAP.

The statement stated “This loan is just one aspect of the entire programme that will give the beneficiaries a sustainable means of livelihood and also for them to become employers of labour.

“Don’t forget that other initiatives are also ongoing. The scholarship programme, the vocational and aviation training. These are deliberate efforts to change the story of people of the region”.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PACOSOL Management Board, Retired Justice Francis Tabai, who spoke through a member of the board, General Emmanuel Salubi (retd), said the scheme was designed to discourage the over-dependence on the monthly N65,000 stipend.

He said: “The N65,000 monthly stipend is not enough to sustain them and their family. And so this is the best thing for them. To embrace entrepreneurship so that they can make more money for themselves and contribute to the GDP of the region and country.

“What we did as the management of the scheme was to also introduce mentorship for them to guide their operations and show them the way to succeed in their different businesses. This way it will be difficult for them to fail”.

Also speaking in his capacity as the Management Consultant of PACOSOL, Zigha Ayibakuro, commended beneficiaries of the first batch for making judicious use of the loan.

He commended the Interim Administrator for graciously approving the disbursement of the second batch, saying those, who hitherto did not believe in the process had come to realize its reality.

Zigha said: “We have seen fund utilization in the first batch and that is encouraging. Currently, we have ex-agitators in the Agric space, we have them in the transport business, they are in the service sector and other areas.

” It is so interesting that the little they got as a loan from PACOSOL has been put to good use. That on its own speaks to the commitment of the Interim Administrator, which is why we are now continuing with the process.

“We are also looking out for more opportunities for the ex-agitators on how we can make them entrepreneurs. We are looking at least impacting 300 to 500 ex-agitators in this new batch and we have commenced in Delta State”.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Zigha charged them to surpass the achievements of their colleagues in the first batch by ensuring they put to proper use what they had received in order to pave the way for others.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated Ndiomu for the opportunity and assured him that they would work hard to make him proud.