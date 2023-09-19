PAP Begins Aviation Training For Niger Delta Ex-Agitators

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has commenced Aviation Resuscitation Programme for Cadet Pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers for ex-agitators of the Niger Delta.

This initiative was said to have been conceived to create sustainable livelihoods for ex-agitators and create a pool of skilled manpower for Nigeria’s Aviation industry.

Information from the Media Office of PAP indicated that the Inauguration was carried in Lagos, by the Interim Administrator of the PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu (Rtd).

Ndiomu who was represented by Wilfred Musa, PAP’s Head of Reintegration, noted that by the training, the beneficiaries have been exposed to opportunities in the global aviation industry.

He said, “The flag off of the programme which was initiated more than eight years ago, further shows that the current PAP leadership is critical about advancing the lives of ex-agitators.

” The aviation industry is a major “touch point for Commerce” in any country”.

He urged aviation stakeholders to take note of the program and begin to look towards leveraging the enormous pool of skilled manpower that the program will produce for the aviation industry.

Ndiomu further cautioned the beneficiaries, “We will not hesitate to delist anybody who will run full of items as listed. (Code of Conduct)”.