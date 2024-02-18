PAP Award as Honour for Niger Deltans

The 2023 New Telegraph Newspaper Awards drew a huge cast of outliers and top flyers in both the public and private sector. The awards spectrum was wide, covering critical sectors of the socio-economic and political ecosystems. But by far, the most outstanding award of the night was the 2023 Most Innovative Government Agency of the Year Award hauled home by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP). It was a fitting reward and recognition epaulet for the unrelenting innovations brought to the Programme by retired Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu, its Interim Administrator.

And this is not to diminish other awards and awardees, a rich cast of stellar performers including Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe. Some human rights activists and lawyers, business people, chief executives of top-of-the-crest organisations and some corporates made the prestigious ensemble of awardees. In spite of this lush cast of awardees, the PAP award as the most innovative government agency sticks up a halo of peculiarity both in essence and excel- lence. If anything, it indexes the objectivity and thoroughness of the newspaper’s award.

And to be honoured in the area of innovative management is a clear testament to the creative thinking and profound managerial fecundity brough to bear on the Programme by Ndiomu, a retired military officer who has continued to exhibit a rare mastery of his brief at the Programme. Appointed in September 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari as Interim Administrator of the PAP, Ndiomu moved fast to restore the dignity and relevance of the Programme which over the years appeared to have become a victim of the malaise and administrative miasma that has tainted the nation’s public service.

Ndiomu’s appointment was not an accident or a mere happenstance in the life of a nation. President Buhari who openly showed his predilection to upping the nation’s productive capacity in petroleum products while still working at diversifying the economy was keen on ending the streak of leadership instability at PAP and the stench of fiscal malfeasance that dogged the Programme resulting in high turnover of chief executive officers, six chief executives from 2009 to 2022. While some of the past Administrators were caught up in a web of allegations of corruption leading to their dismissal, others got the boot on the ground of ineffective leadership typified by ceaseless agitations by pockets and camps of ex- agitators whose plight the Programme was conceived to address.

Buhari had therefore demanded for a true Niger Deltan with a track record of integrity, experience and cultured administrative pedigree. The lot fell on Ndiomu whose track record at the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group, (ECOMOG), when Nigeria won global acclaim for the stellar performance of the Nigerian military in peace-keeping in the West African region lent him to the job of leading the PAP. The Programme needed a reformer and zero-compromise leader and Buhari found one in Ndiomu, a former Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army Headquarters (NAAHQ); Chief of Training and Operations, (CTOP), Army Headquarters; a lawyer; a policy strategist forged in the foundry of the revered National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS); and a man upskilled at the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States and the Germany-based George C. Marshall Centre for European Security Studies.

All of this sculpted Ndiomu into a disciplined military officer of the highest ethical values. And ever since September 2022, the reformer has wrought terrific reforms within the PAP hierarchy such that the old order of multiple enrolment by some ex-agitators, multiple payments into accounts with same Bank Verification Number (BVN), among other fiscal abuses verging on corruption had been reduced significantly.