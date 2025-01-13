PAOSMI Appoints Director

Share

Pan African Association of Small and Medium Industries (PAOSMI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Engr. Alewu C. Achema as the Director, Quality Infrastructure.

This pivotal appointment underscores PAOSMI’s commitment to driving industrial growth and excellence across the African continent.

As director, quality infrastructure, Achema will oversee the development and implementation of standards, quality assurance, and assessment initiatives critical to supporting PAOSMI’s members, stakeholders, and the broader public.

His extensive experience and dedication to industrial empowerment align perfectly with PAOSMI’s mission to foster sustainable growth and innovation within Africa’s small and medium industries sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: