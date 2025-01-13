New Telegraph

January 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Insurance
  3. PAOSMI Appoints Director

PAOSMI Appoints Director

Pan African Association of Small and Medium Industries (PAOSMI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Engr. Alewu C. Achema as the Director, Quality Infrastructure.

This pivotal appointment underscores PAOSMI’s commitment to driving industrial growth and excellence across the African continent.

As director, quality infrastructure, Achema will oversee the development and implementation of standards, quality assurance, and assessment initiatives critical to supporting PAOSMI’s members, stakeholders, and the broader public.

His extensive experience and dedication to industrial empowerment align perfectly with PAOSMI’s mission to foster sustainable growth and innovation within Africa’s small and medium industries sector.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oando Picks Chairman
Read Next

App Store Fees: Apple Faces £1.5bn Lawsuit In UK
Share
Copy Link
×