Paolo De Paola Reveals Juventus Is Getting Better

Juventus has faced significant criticism, especially in Serie A, where they have been questioned for their perceived lack of progress and playing style.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus has gone through two trophyless seasons at the Allianz Stadium, leading to calls for his dismissal, as there has been a perception that the team has not made significant strides forward since his return.

Despite these challenges, Juventus has chosen to maintain faith in their manager, believing that it’s only a matter of time before they regain their status as the top team in Serie A.

Opinions among fans may vary, with some acknowledging that the team has improved compared to the previous season, while others may hold a different view.

Journalist Paolo De Paola has commented on Juventus’ progress and suggests that the club is indeed making strides toward improvement.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb

“They gave positive signs, they played well, especially in the second half, but frankly, without Chiesa and Vlahovic I don’t think so that he could have done better than what he did. In general, that air of change that can be felt in Juventus continues to be confirmed week after week.”

Juve FC Says:

We have been through a tough period in the last few terms and the team is being rebuilt again, so we must give it time.

The manager has made us stronger than we were before now and we have to give him credit for the progress his side is making.