Pankshin College Of Education Uncovers Certificate Forgery

…As Court Sentences two to Jail

The Federal University of Education (FUE), Pankshin, Plateau State, has uncovered a syndicate involved in the forgery and issuance of fake academic results and certificates, leading to the conviction and imprisonment of two persons.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Jere Ndazhaga, disclosed this on Monday during a press conference at the (NUJ) Press Centre in Jos, saying the action was part of deliberate efforts by the management to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the institution.

Ndazhaga identified the convicts as Friday Tunkyes from Mikang Local Government Area and Harvey Obed Ringsum from Mangu Local Government Area, both of whom were sentenced to one and a half years’ imprisonment each by the Court.

According to him, they are currently serving their sentences at a correctional centre.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the discovery followed the presentation of a suspicious certificate at the University’s Examinations and Records Section by an individual who complained that his result could not be uploaded on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal.

“Owing to the vigilance, professionalism and high level of sensitivity of our staff, inconsistencies were immediately detected on the document,” Ndazhaga said.

He explained that the matter was promptly escalated to the University Security Unit, which uncovered that the case was not an isolated incident but part of a coordinated syndicate specialising in forging, altering and issuing fake academic results and certificates purportedly from the defunct Federal College of Education, Pankshin, now upgraded to a Federal University of Education.

“Based on credible intelligence, the University formally reported the matter to the State Intelligence Department (SID) on November 17, 2025, at about 4:30pm.

Subsequent undercover security operations led to the arrest of Mr. Friday Tunkyes on November 18, 2025, while the arrest of Mr. Harvey Obed Ringsum followed the next day”.

He added that during the operation, security operatives recovered numerous forged certificates of various academic qualifications as well as the official emboss stamp of the institution, clearly establishing the scale and criminal intent of the syndicate.

The Acting Vice Chancellor disclosed that following investigations, arraignment and due legal process, the suspects were found guilty and convicted.

Ndazhaga said the University management adopted a zero-tolerance stance against academic fraud, stressing that the decision to make the case public was to protect public trust and serve as a deterrent to others.

“This action is intended to send a strong warning that there is no shortcut to knowledge. Every genuine certificate issued by this institution represents years of rigorous academic training, character formation and integrity,” he stated.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor urged employers, organisations and institutions to always verify certificates purportedly issued by FUE, Pankshin, assuring that the University would continue to strengthen internal mechanisms to curb academic malpractice.

He also called on members of the public to report any suspicious activities capable of undermining the education sector.

“The motto of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin is ‘Excellence in Service.’

As a growing institution, we are committed to becoming a top-tier centre of academic excellence, producing graduates who are innovators, problem-solvers and responsible citizens, not purveyors of crime,” he Said.