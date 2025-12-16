Panic Measures In Special Courts For Terrorism

There are three main per- spectives on the arrest and trial of terrorists, kidnap- pers, bandits, and other violent offenders. The first, which reflects the practices of military rule, sup- ports establishing special courts to try these offenders.

Implicit in this approach is the suspension of certain constitutional guarantees and a shift of the burden of proof onto the accused. The second approach encourages the judiciary to support national security by prioritising cases related to terrorism.

According to this perspective, courts should expedite trials involving terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, and other violent offenders because these matters are more urgent than many others on the courts’ dockets.

The third approach advocates for strengthening the judiciary itself; equipping courts with modern technology, appointing additional judges, and ensuring the judiciary can perform its proper role in delivering prompt and fair justice.

This route maintains the existing court system while tackling delays and inefficiencies. The lobby behind the special courts believes they are proposing something innovative, and the Nigerian people might accept their idea because many are suffering from attacks by terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, and other violent criminals.

They give the impression that an extensive crackdown on these offenders has been underway, with thousands already arrested and awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, the judiciary, as it currently exists, has been inactive and has not supported the government or Nigerian citizens in removing these harmful elements from society. A special court, therefore, presided over by carefully selected judges, will swiftly deliver justice and remove these undesired elements.

If we justify the creation of spe- cial courts for terrorism because ordinary courts are too slow or in- effective, then, by the same logic, we could justify special courts for every major societal failure. Using this reasoning, we might establish special courts to try those responsible for failing to provide basic social amenities or to prosecute politicians and officials who weaken public schools and institutions.

Following this logic, why not have special courts for those who have undermined the Nigerian Police to the point that it can no longer effectively handle internal security? Why not establish special courts to try armed thugs and bandits, or even the political actors allegedly supporting and protecting them, simply because the regular system appears unable to keep up?

If the mere existence of delays or frustrations in ordinary courts justifies the creation of special courts, then we risk turning the judiciary into a patchwork of tribunals for every issue — the “Court for Failed Education,” “Court for Police Weakness,” “Court for In- frastructural Decay” — until the exceptional becomes the norm.

The harsh truth is that those advocating for the creation of special courts for terrorism and related issues still show military influences and refuse to accept the realities of living in a democratic society. A democratic society is founded on the rule of law and fair procedures. It opposes arbitrariness and unchecked discretion.

It is a society where those accused of crimes are presumed innocent, regardless of the gravity of the offences. There are other fundamental is- sues in the clamour for the creation of special courts for terrorism and related offences.

It is an indictment of the judiciary regarding the per- sistence of terrorism and its occurrence within the country. It wrongly assumes that the fight against terrorism is ongoing with ferocity and intensity and that the

What Nigeria needs is not special courts for every crisis but strengthened institutions that can adapt swiftly to modern challenges

judiciary is the weak link in this fight. These are false assumptions because incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and other criminal offences did not suddenly start in the country.

The special court lobby must provide statistics on those charged and give details on the years the courts have spent hearing cases and delivering judgments. They must also demonstrate that the prosecution has been diligent in pursuing these cases.

This is important because the special court lobby might prefer that a case be brought before the court today, and the judge looks at the defendant and sentences the individual to death based solely on appearance. Due process is about protecting suspects’ rights from arbitrariness.

Supporters of special courts are not mainly focused on creating an ordered society. An ordered society ensures that people involved in contractual disputes can access justice through the courts. This applies to both national and international businesses and organisations.

When foreign investors face disputes that take 10 to 15 years to resolve, they are likely to withdraw their investments. When someone is accused of culpable homicide punishable by death, they are entitled to due process rights, and the victims and their families deserve justice.

If someone waits 10 to 15 years for a trial and is ultimately found innocent, no compensation can bring back lost innocence and wasted years. Speedy justice is crucial in all these cases. One reason many cases slow down is the involvement of judges in pre- and post-election litigation.

Under section 285 of the Constitution, these matters must be deter- mined within 180 days at first instance, and appeals within 60 days. However, judges often delay routine cases for months while serving on election tribunals, pushing back criminal and civil dockets and caus- ing hardship for litigants.

So, before establishing special courts, we must first ask: Are we prepared to expose the public to the new difficulties that such courts might bring? Too often in Nigeria, when institutions break down, we turn to temporary solutions instead of addressing the root causes.

On another note, have advocates of special courts questioned why cases are delayed in most of our courts? The caseload for some judges each day is overwhelming, and they cannot manage the volume of work. Many judges still write longhand, and some courts are dilapidated and lack modern facilities.

This is not the mark of a system that needs special courts; it is the cry of a system that needs urgent reform. Equipping our courts and appointing more judges, especially those capable of handling the workload, are vital necessities.

It is concerning that some believe it necessary for judges to consider what they call the national security imperative when presiding over, hearing, and delivering judgments in terrorism-related cases. The judge overseeing a case is not a Minister of Internal Secu- rity or Minister of Defence for any government.

It is the police and the Attorney General who bring forward and file charges in court. It is the prosecution’s responsibility to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. It is not the judge’s role to assist the prosecution. The Defendant is entitled to justice. The victims of terrorism are entitled to justice, and society is also entitled to justice.

As highlighted by the late Hon. Justice Chukwudifu Oputa in the case of JOSIAH V STATE (1985) LPELR-1633 (SC), “…justice is not a one-way traffic. It is not justice for the appellant only. Justice is not even only a two-way traffic.

It is really a three-way traffic – justice for the appellant accused of a heinous crime of murder; justice for the victim, the murdered man, the deceased ‘whose blood is crying to heaven for vengeance’ and finally justice for the society at large – the society whose social norms and values had been desecrated and broken by the criminal act complained of.”

We neglect our institutions of justice and rely on ad hoc measures when they fail to meet our expectations. What Nigeria needs is not special courts for every crisis but strengthened institutions that can adapt swiftly to modern challenges.