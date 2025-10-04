Panic In Ondo Community As Youth Allegedly Attack Monarch, Wife

The Idogun community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State has been thrown into panic as angry youth allegedly attacked the Onidogun of Idogun, Oba Moses Bakare, his wife and son, Prince Victor Bakare.

New Telegraph gathered that the assault occurred during the ongoing annual New Yam Festival at Ishara quarters of the town, when Prince Victor, who was visiting his parents, was allegedly attacked by the irate youths.

While addressing reporters at the palace, Prince Victor, who had visible injuries on his body, said the attackers brought humiliation to his family, adding that they not only assaulted him, but also went to the extent of stripping his mother half-baked and also molested his father.

According to him, “The youths poured urine and other dirty substances on me for reasons best known to them.”

Speaking to newsmen, Oba Bakare condemned what he termed as consistent hostility from some youths in the town, describing the latest attack as unfortunate.

The monarch further appreciated the timely intervention of police officers, whom he described their actions as proactive and highly professional, adding that the attacks would have escalated into a full-blown crisis.

The Amotekun Corp Coordinator in the community, Mr Omotayo Johnson, while confirming the unrest, noted that the prompt intervention of security operatives was able to stop further breakdown of law and order.

A spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Ayanlade said, “The case is under investigation, and we are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.”