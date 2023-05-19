Panic In Anambra Over Alleged Deployment Of US Security Personnel

…As Police Rescue 2 Embassy Staff.

There is growing apprehension in Arabic and Osamala Communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State over the alleged deployment of security operatives belonging to the United States (US) government.

Recall that seven persons attached to the United States Consulate including Nigerian Policemen were killed and their vehicles burnt by hoodlums suspected to be members of the IPOB and ESN and two staff of the Embassy kidnaped last Tuesday.

Villagers are beginning to flee the area following this alleged report of a looming military air strike by the US army which it is being feared would last up to one week extending up to Oguta and Ndoni Communities in Imo and Rivers states respectively.

Farmers and local traders in the area are said to have concluded arrangements to stay away from the markets and farm lands while fishermen are anchoring their boats for fear of being struck by the air strikes.

Though the Anambra state Police Commissioner Echeng Echeng had dismissed those apprehensions the villagers are still not convinced as they make alternative arrangements for the relocation of family members.

Meanwhile two persons who were kidnaped by the gunmen on that fateful Tuesday have regained their freedom following the operations of the Anambra state Joint Task Force on Security JTF.

Confirming the rescue, spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, noted that the two were rescued in the early hours of today, Friday, following an intense operation by the joint security forces in Anambra State. However, he said that operations are still going.

The statement by DSP Ikenga reads, “In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the join security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US Embassy Convoy along Atani/Osamala road, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated,” he said.

He however described as untrue the report that US military forces have been deployed to the affected Communities for a planned air raid urging members of the public to go about their lawful daily activities without any fears.