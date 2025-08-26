Panic In Anambra Border Towns Over Planned Dissolution Of Agunechemba Squad

There is growing panic along the border communities of Anambra state over the demand for the dissolution of Agunechemba Security Squad.

The communities include Umunze, Ogbunka Owerezukala, Ufuma and Ezira as well as Ogboji and Ajali towns in Anambra South Senatorial District. In Anambra North Senatorial District, Atani, Ochuche Umuzu Osamala Ogwuikpele Ogwuanocha towns are already panicking expressing fears that the gunmen would capitalize on the demand for the dissolution of Agunechemba Security Squad to launch fresh assaults on the villagers.

Though the Agunechemba Security Squad is still operating most security flash points in those areas are fast becoming empty as the villagers that had returned home due to the taking over of the areas by the security outfit have started fleeing their homes for safety.

Some villagers who spoke to reporters in Anambra South Senatorial District lamented that they now leave in fear as markets and shops in the area have all closed. Mr Linus Okoli from Ogbunka town said: “We are already enjoying relative peace in those places due to what Agunechemba has done so far and suddenly people are saying they should stop them from operating. “Madam Chika Nwankwo a food vendor at Ufuma said that most places she goes to sell her food have stopped work on the building site because the contractors have been receiving threats through phone calls from suspected gunmen”