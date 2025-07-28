Panic In Anambra Border Communities As gunmen Kill Over 15 Persons In Imo

There is growing panic in neighboring communities in Anambra state following the reported killing of over fifteen persons at three villages in Arondizuogu Imo state by gunmen.

Reports had it that some gunmen stormed the villages shooting indiscriminately at innocent members of the public which lasted for hours unchallenged.

The affected communities where the killings took place include Ndiakunwata – Uno , Ndiejezie , Umualaoma and Akaokwa Communities.

While the killings were on the border Anambra Communities could hear sounds of gunshots which prompted apprehensions among villagers in Anambra state.

The Anambra Communities include Umunze, Ogbuka and Owerrezuka who are jettry about the likelihood of the gunmen storming their homes.

Some residents in the border Anambra Communities told reporters that Arondizuogu is a close town to some towns in the area adding that while the shooting was on most residents who had gone out for business had to hurry home for fear of being caught in a cross fire.

“They are our neighbors and we do business together and we intermarry and that is our fear”

“You will be at our market of town square and you will be hearing the gunshots as if they are close to your village ”

Continuing the villagers however confirmed that the local vigilante groups and the Agunechemba Security Squad have been parading the borders and have taken some security formation in most of the towns .

“We saw the Agunechemba Security Squad and our local vigilante groups patrolling the towns and that is the confidence that we have at the moment but we need more men because the quality of gunshots ate not just pomp actions something more sophisticated than the regular guns.

When contacted the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga noted that the Joint Task Force on Security are battle ready to engage any unlikely attracts by miscreants adding that the eight Service Commanders in the state have been working together in the interstate security operations.