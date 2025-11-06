Panic In Abuja Disco As 800 Workers Face Labour Market

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is set to lay off 800 regular and ad hoc workers. The development has thrown the workers into panic.

The firm reportedly made the announcement to trim its workforce after the two in-house unions—the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) meeting on October 13.

It was learnt that some of the affected workers are those above 56 years and those have less than four years to retire. In a circular, the company said: “Exit package for staff on AEDC Grades 6-4 will be 28 per cent of annual gross salary as end-of-service exit token with payment of 13 months’ basic salary as separation benefits.

“The exit package for staff on AEDC Grades 7-10 will be 39 per cent of annual gross salary, with payment of 15 months’ basic salary.”