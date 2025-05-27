Panic In Abuja As Bus Stop Explosion Injures One Person

Share

Residents and passers-by were thrown into panic yesterday afternoon after an explosion occurred at a bus-stop along the Mararaba-Nyanya Expressway in Abuja. Eyewitnesses also said the blast reportedly injured one person.

According to a terse statement released by the Nigerian Army, the explosion occurred at the bus stop opposite the Mogadishu cantonment in Asokoro. The army did not give details of the incident but added that the situation is under control.

However, according to a statement released by the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh, the explosion happened at approximately 2:50.

She said that upon receipt of the report, officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to the scene.

The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents. According to the police spokesperson, one male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

She added that a comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

The FCT Police Command urged members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as there is currently no cause for alarm.

It also enjoined residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons, objects, or movements to the nearest police station, or contact the Command through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883 and 07057337653.

Meanwhile, a group of heavily armed kidnappers invaded Grow Homes Estate in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, Abuja’s largest suburban town, holding residents hostage for over an hour.

According to terrified residents, the incident occurred between midnight and 1:30 am yesterday.

One resident reported witnessing a man and a woman being taken away by the kidnappers. However, by daybreak, the woman was found within the estate, having been released by her captors for reasons that remain unclear.

