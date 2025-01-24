Panic As US-Bound United Flight Makes Emergency Return To Lagos

Share

…Passengers Injured

The passengers onboard a United States-based airline from Lagos to Washington were injured as the B787 Dreamliner struggled mid-air, declared an emergency and returned to Lagos a few hours after take-off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that the United’s Flight UA613 Dreamliner airplane had 245 passengers onboard

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft carrying 245 passengers had a technical problem over Cote d, Ivoire airspace. Injuries sustained by the passengers and crew were minor; an indication of the danger the aircraft was.

There are indications that the aircraft lost altitude and dropped speedily making passengers panic and scream with some of them hitting their heads on hard surfaces as a result of the impact.

“We had already been served our meals when the plane lost pressure and dropped. We noticed a sharp descent. I hit my head on the ceiling because of the impact.

Amid the confusion, the pilot announced a return to Nigeria.

The airline which confirmed the incident stated “Flight UA613 from Lagos to Washington D.C. returned to Lagos to address a technical issue. After landing safely, the aircraft was met by first responders to address reports of minor injuries to several passengers and crew. “

