Panic As Uniform Men Storm Ikeja Electric Offices

Armed Uniform men on Thursday stormed some offices of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company in Lagos.

The affected offices, New Telegraph, gathered included, the company’s headquarters opposite MITV in Ikeja, Lagos and Ago Palace Way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.

The uniform men with arms, according to a trending video, were seen wielding arms within the premises while more than some staff members were kneeling and others allegedly assaulted.

Reason for the development had yet to be ascertained as of press time. Ikeja Electric also had yet to make an official statement on the issue.

Details later…

