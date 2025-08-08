Panic As Train Coach Detaches On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

A train coach detached from a moving train yesterday, along the Ladipo area of the LagosAbeokuta Expressway, triggering panic among commuters and bystanders.

The incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. as the train, enroute l Ogba Ayo in Ogun State to Apapa in Lagos, experienced a sudden mechanical failure that caused its rear compartment to separate from the rest of the coaches. The detachment temporarily halted train movement for over 30 minutes.

Eyewitness, said the disconnection shocked many at the scene. “Everyone was shocked by what happened, but thankfully, no lives were lost,” he said. The incident occurred in the densely populated Ladipo area, notorious for its traffic bottlenecks and frequent transport-related disturbances. Emergency responders were said to have arrived the scene promptly to manage the situation and control traffic congestion that ensued.

As of the time of reporting, railway authorities are yet to issue official statement on the cause of the detachment. However, experts have called for an immediate investigation and heightened safety protocols, especially in urban areas with heavy commuter traffic. The episode adds to grow ing concerns about the state of rail infrastructure and maintenance standards in Nigeria’s commercial capital.