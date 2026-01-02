Panic As Terrorists Attack Ondo Community, Burn Police Station In New Year’s Eve Attack

S uspected terrorists numbering about 20 on Wednesday night attacked Ipele community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, setting the Divisional Police Station on fire and throwing residents into panic.

Sources in the communi- ty said the attackers, stormed the community around 10 pm, shooting indiscriminately and forcing residents to flee their homes for safety. Eyewitnesses said the as- sailants targeted the police facility in the community, which was eventually razed during the attack.

One of the witnesses, who pleaded anonymity, said the terrorists who came in commando style operated for several hours before fleeing, as security personnel were reportedly overwhelmed by the intensity of the assault. The source said: “It was a terrorist attack.

The attackers numbering about 20, came into the Ipele Community in a commando style and began to shoot indis- criminately before attacking the Police Divisional Station in Ipele. “It was a serious incident because many of us had to flee into the bush.

The sounds from the attack were terrifying, and none of us could withstand it.” The motive for the attack was not however immediately known. But, residents described the incident as terrifying, saying many people escaped into nearby bushes to avoid being harmed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jimoh Abayomi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who confirmed the attack on police facilities said the command has drafted a tactical team to quell the tension in the community. Giving details of the incident, the police spokesman said no church was attacked during the incident contrary to social media reports.

Jimoh said: “According to preliminary reports, at about 9:41 p.m., a group of armed men numbering between 20 and 30 invaded the police station, firing assault rifles and deploying dynamite.

The attackers set the station ablaze, leading to the destruction of the building and several exhibits. However, no life was lost in the attack as of the time of this report.