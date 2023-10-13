Panic as Onitsha Market Leaders Back Police In Uncovering Illegal Arms Dealers

The Police planned operation to recover illegal weapons in Anambra State has reportedly sent some of traders in Onitsha into panic. The Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye, had warned residents in possession of any illegal firearms to surrender them or risk jail terms if caught.

Adeoye, who decried the arms proliferation in the state, said they recovered 26 firearms and arrested 30 insurgents within three months The police chief, who confirmed the sale of firearms in Onitsha markets, said those who voluntarily surrender their weapons would not be arrested. He said: “Once the IGP announces that the grace period is over, we’ll begin a massive clampdown that has never been witnessed in this part of the country before now.”

New Telegraph learnt that some of the traders selling arms are making clandestine moves to remove them and other contraband from their shops. Meanwhile, the Bridge Head Market Traders Association has backed the police’s move to arrest illegal arms dealers. Spokesman Peter Okala said arms proliferation is a problem in Onitsha.

He said: “Arms are not food or rice and beans and we don’t need that kind of infrastructure and as stakeholders, we say kudos to him (CP). “Let him come out and unravel those that are dealing on arms in our markets and we are ready to assist him.

“The leaders of the market are on the ground and we have our operations department and we shall use any level that is necessary to assist the police to expose those people (arms dealers).” The Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) Chairman, Humphrey Anuna, said they are not involved in gun dealing. According to him, the police are free to investigate or search for those involved in the sale of arms in the market.