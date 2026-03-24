Panic As MBF Alerts Member States’ Vulnerable Communities Of Planned Militia Attacks

Leadership of Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Nigeria, has raised security alert of alleged impending attacks planned by Fulani Ethnic Militia (FEM) in parts of Taraba State and Southern Kaduna.

The body in a statement tagged: “Security Alert” called on vulnerable communities in its member states’ of Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Adamawa, and Gombe to heighten vigilance.

The statement signed by the Forum’s spokesman, Mr. Luka Binniyat Monday in Kaduna stressed that recent similar incident testified to the possibility of the attacks.

“The attention of MBF has been drawn to a trending security alert on social media of impending attacks by Fulani Ethnic Militia (FEM) in parts of Taraba State and Southern Kaduna,” adding that “These areas are integral to the Middle Belt, and we express deep concern.”

The statement added that while the MBF does not intend to escalate the warning into undue panic or anxiety, events in the past 24 hours in parts of the Middle Belt made it necessary to urge all residents of the region to remain alert, vigilant, and united in the face of credible threats.

MBF further stated that available intelligence, accord- ing to reports, indicated that primary target areas in Taraba include the Chachangi–Yelwa axis and the Wukari–Takum Road corridor, with a possible attack window around Monday, 23 March, 2026.

It added that in Southern Kaduna; Kajuru, Chikun, and Kachia LGAs remain vulnerable due to persistent attacks, invasions, and mass kidnappings of rural dwellers, lamenting that “Unfor- tunately, there seems to be even more plans to further destabilise more rural communities in the areas, going by the security alert”.