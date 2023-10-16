Panic As Huge Snake Invades Lagos Estate

Fear gripped residents of the Dolphin estate in Lagos State after a huge python was killed last night for invading the home of one of the residents.

According to one of the estate residents, Olaudah Equiano, the snake was killed in a property occupied by a known young man who was absent but had a driver who lives in the boys’ quarter of the building.

The driver was in the boys’ quarters, which had a weak ceiling where the python came to lie and fell into the house.

The driver, apparently afraid called the owner to notify him that there was a huge snake in his house.

The property owner promptly contacted a friend in Parkview estate who arrived with a licensed shotgun and swiftly dispatched the python.

In the video shared on social media by Olaudah, residents can be seen celebrating after the huge snake was killed.

Watch the video;