Panic As Hoodlums Invade Osun Community, Kill Four

Residents of Ido Ayegunle in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State were thrown into mourning on Friday following a deadly attack by suspected hoodlums that claimed four lives.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers—numbering about 100 and reportedly armed with dangerous weapons—invaded the community in the early hours of Thursday.

A resident, who identified himself simply as Femi, alleged that the attackers came from the neighbouring town of Esa-Oke.

“The people that attacked us came from Esa-Oke. They were heavily armed. Before we realized what was happening, houses were on fire, and some residents were dragged away. Everyone ran into the bush for safety. We’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said.

Also speaking, the Obanla of Ido Ayegunle, Chief Ibironke Adebusuyi, confirmed the incident, stating that the hoodlums arrived around 10 a.m. and unleashed terror on unsuspecting residents.

“Our people were going about their daily activities when the hoodlums—about 100 of them—stormed the community on motorcycles. They started shooting indiscriminately. Though their faces were covered, some of them were recognized by residents. They brutally killed four people, even beheading one of them.

“After the killings, they threw the bodies into a well and used large stones and slabs to cover them. We are calling on the government to act swiftly. The claim that the attackers were hunters and the victims were hoodlums is false. This is not a hunter-versus-hoodlum issue,” he stated.

In his reaction, the traditional ruler of Ido Ayegunle, Oba Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, appealed to the Osun State Government and security agencies to prevent further violence.

“This is a serious threat to our peace and safety. We are peaceful people and cannot defend ourselves against such violence. The government must intervene immediately,” he said.

However, responding to the allegations, the Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Akanbi, denied knowledge of the attack.

“If they claim the attackers are from Esa-Oke, they should provide proof. Let them show where we supposedly met to plan the attack. As far as I know, I have no involvement in this matter,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abiodun Ojelabi, said four people were killed in what he described as a continuation of a long-standing boundary dispute.

“This is part of an ongoing boundary issue. The clash is a continuation of previous tensions. As soon as the attack occurred, our officers responded swiftly, but the perpetrators fled upon sighting them,” Ojelabi said.

He disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police visited the scene and that properties including houses, motorcycles, generators, and streetlights were damaged during the clash.

“Unfortunately, four people died—possibly due to delays in receiving medical attention. Although no arrests have been made yet, we recovered evidence that will aid our investigation. We are confident that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“Our officers, including the DPO, Area Commander, and tactical team, are currently on ground to maintain order,” he added.

