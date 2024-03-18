Panic as Fuel Scarcity Hits Nnpcl Retail Outlets, Others

Fuel scarcity has hit retail outlets owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) in many parts of Lagos. Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday revealed that many retail outlets of NNPC Ltd in some parts of Ikorodu, Ikorodu-Jibowu road, Maryland, Ikeja, Ogba, Ojudu, Agege and some other areas did not dispense products to buyers.

Many of the bewildered fuel users wondered why NNPC Ltd, which has become the sole importer of fuel, did not have the product to sell. There were also reports from some states in the country that many retail outlets of NNPC Ltd did not have the product to sell to motorists and other users. The scarcity compounded the woes of many Nigerians who have been grappling with high energy costs.

It was further observed that only a few fuel stations owned by major marketers were dispensing fuel to customers. They sold fuel between N605 and N630 per litre. A drivers, who identified himself as Adekunle Mojeed, said it was surprising that there was fuel scarcity at NNPC Ltd’s fuel stations. He said: “I am shocked to witness fuel scarcity in stations owned by NNPC Ltd.

As the sole fuel importer in the country and having the mandate to maintain energy security in the country, one expects that their stations will have fuel at all times. But that is not the case now. “This scarcity has compounded our problem as we are forced to buy fuel from other marketers who sell the product at a higher cost, starting from N605 to even N630 per litre.

Many of our passengers are already complaining of high transport fares. What are we going to do with this extra cost? Of course, we will not bear it alone. We will have to transfer it to the passengers.” A tricyclist, Ikenna Obodo, also said the fuel scarcity had negatively affected his transport business as his operational cost have increased and it may not be easy to transfer it to his passengers, whom he said had already been complaining of high fares.

Efforts by New Telegraph to get the response of NNPC Ltd as to why there was scarcity in its retail outlets proved abortive as the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, did not respond to enquiries as of the time of filing this story.