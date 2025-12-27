...Panic As Explosions Hit Kwara Community After Strikes

Panic gripped residents of Offa, Kwara State, on Thursday night after explosions rocked parts of the town, destroying properties and raising security concerns, barely hours after the United States announced airstrikes against ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria. The incident, which occurred around midnight on Christmas Day, was said to have happened at two separate locations within Offa.

Residents said that the first explosion affected several buildings around the Eid praying ground area, while the second occurred near Solid Worth Hotel, located about a five-minute walk from the initial site. It was further gathered that an undetonated explosive device was discovered at the second location, prompting heightened security measures.

However, the exact source and nature of the explosions remained unclear as of the time of filing this report. Confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman of Offa Local Government, Abiola Azeez Babatunde, said the council was aware of reports circulating online about the explosion.

In a statement issued on Friday, Babatunde said, “The Offa Local Government has taken note of reports circulating regarding a suspected ordnance-related incident that occurred in the precinct of Offa Yidi Praying Ground on December 25, 2025.

“The affected areas have been cordoned off by security agencies to allow for thorough investigation.” He disclosed that the Chairman of Offa Local Government Area, Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, visited the scene shortly after the incident to assess the situation.

“The Executive Chairman, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, visited the location immediately after the incident to assess the situation firsthand,” the statement read. The council chairman urged residents to remain calm and vigilant while security agencies carry out investigations.

“He calls on all residents of Offa to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding. Citizens are also advised to verify information through credible and official sources to avoid spreading fear and panic,” the statement added.

The local government assured residents of its commitment to safety, noting that it would continue to work closely with relevant authorities until investigations are concluded.

A security official who did not want to be named because he was not authorized to speak confirmed to The PUNCH that what struck the buildings in Offa is a component from an armed missile. According to him, “You know there was an airstrike by the US in collaboration with the Nigerian government against terrorists in Sokoto.

“The operation involved more than a dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from a US warship from the Gulf of Guinea. “What was found in Offa is not a Bomb but a component of the bomb of the missile launched.”

The Offa explosions occurred barely hours after the United States President, Donald Trump, announced U.S. airstrikes against ISIS targets in parts of northwest Nigeria, particularly in Sokoto State, on Christmas Day.

While there is no official confirmation linking the Offa incident to the U.S. military action in Sokoto, the timing has heightened public anxiety, with residents calling on security agencies to intensify surveillance and provide clarity on the situation. When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer Kwara State Command SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi who confirmed the incident said investigation is ongoing to ascertain what happened.

“Discrete investigations are ongoing to reveal what happened precisely. Please be patient,” she said. The distance from Offa, Kwara State, to Sokoto is roughly 540 to 550 kilometers. As of Friday morning, no casualty was officially reported, and neither the state government nor security agencies have yet to issue a detailed statement on the explosions.