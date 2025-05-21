Panic As Explosion Rocks Gateway Games

Share

No cause for alarm, says Ogun govt

A sudden gas explosion sent shock – waves through the Alake Sports Complex in Ijeja, Abeokuta, one of the main venues for the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival, causing a scene of panic and confusion yesterday, New Telegraph can report.

Our correspondent learnt that the explosion happened when a gas truck supplying fuel to the venue’s power generator suddenly caught fire, sparking chaos among athletes, officials, and fans nearby.

Many reportedly sprinted in fear, abandoning games and seeking safety as thick smoke filled the air. Thanks to the swift response of emergency teams, the fire was quickly brought under control.

So far, no casualties have been confirmed, bringing some relief after the tense moments. The Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, in a statement, confirmed the incident but insisted there was no cause for alarm.

Akinmade commended the promptness and proactiveness of the fire service in the state and the vigilance of officials at the complex, assuring participants at the sports festival of total safety.

“The incident this afternoon involving a diesel tanker close to one of our facilities for the National Sports Festival was very unfortunate. We thank God that the fire was immediately put out to avert any casualties.

“To this end, we want to assure all our athletes and the people of the state of safety and that there is no cause for alarm as the situation is under absolute control,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Invited Junior Athletes, IJA, have set an early marker at their first-ever sports festival after denying the elite athletes four medals already, by winning two Gold, one silver and one bronze medal within the first two days of the Games.

Amarachi Chijioke and Scholastical Tekumbur made history winning two gold, one silver and one bronze in the 45kg women’s category.

Share