January 7, 2026
Panic As BRT Bus Catches Fire On Third Mainland Bridge

Panic gripped motorists yesterday afternoon following a fire outbreak involving a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge, lead- ing to massive traffic disruption.

The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. near the Adekunle section of the bridge, heading towards Iyana Oworo. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed the development in a statement posted on its official X handle.

According to the agency, the high-capacity BRT bus suddenly went up in flames, prompting anxi- ety among road users in the area.

Footage shared online showed the bus completely consumed by fire, with thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky as motorists slowed down or sought alternative routes to avoid the scene.

