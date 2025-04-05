Panic As BRT Bus Catches Fire In Lagos

Share

A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle en route from Ikorodu to CMS caught fire on Saturday at Maryland, Lagos State, resulting in panic among commuters.

Saturday Telegraphaph gathered that the driver and conductor reportedly fled the scene, abandoning passengers to their fate.

Passengers scrambled to safety as thick smoke began to emanate from the driver’s side of the bus.

According to one of the passengers, the initial signs of danger appeared as light smoke, which was mistaken for exhaust from nearby vehicles. However, the situation escalated rapidly.

“Once the smoke intensified, we knew something was wrong, and we all rushed off the bus before the fire broke out,” the passenger recounted.

He added that none of the passengers sustained injuries, thanks to their quick response.

In a shocking turn of events, the driver and conductor allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the smoke began to spread.

“They didn’t even wait to see what would happen to us. They knew the bus was faulty before they put it on the road. They risked our lives knowingly,” the passenger alleged.

Emergency responders, including officials from the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the fire service, and local security personnel, arrived at the scene to contain the blaze and manage the situation.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are expected to follow.

