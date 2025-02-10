Panic As Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Slumps Mid-Air

Share

Panic gripped passengers on an easyJet (U2) flight from Hurghada, Egypt to Manchester as the captain of the flight executed an emergency landing in Athens (ATH) after one of its pilots experienced a medical emergency mid-flight.

The incident unfolded approximately two hours into the journey, creating intense moments for passengers and crew alike.

A passenger, speaking anonymously to the Manchester Evening News, described how the situation developed when cabin crew members suddenly rushed to the front of the aircraft where a man had collapsed.

Several medically trained passengers responded to urgent calls for assistance from the crew. The gravity of the situation became apparent when crew members erected a privacy screen at the front of the aircraft and subsequently informed passengers that the collapsed individual was, in fact, one of the pilots.

This revelation heightened anxiety among passengers, who realized the severity of the circumstances. The flight diverted to Athens International Air – port, where it circled before executing a successful emergency landing.

Emergency response vehicles awaited the aircraft on the runway as the remaining pilot safely guided the plane to the ground.

The emergency landing left passengers stranded in Athens, though their safe arrival marked a crucial resolution to what could have evolved into a more serious situation.

Share

Please follow and like us: