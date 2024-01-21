Panellists Announce ANA Abuja January Reading/Writers Dialogue Featuring Ofeimun

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Abuja chapter, has announced a star-studded panel for its upcoming January Reading/Writers Dialogue. Esteemed personalities from various literary backgrounds will join the renowned guest author, Odia Ofeimun, in a captivating discussion on African literature, society and global development.

The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, Mpape, Abuja, to celebrate Odia Ofeimun’s impact on Nigeria’s literary landscape.

Among the distinguished panelists attending the event include: Prof. Vicky Sylvester, a highly regarded Professor of African Literature, known for her extensive knowledge and contributions to the field; Soonest Nathaniel, a talented poet, researcher, and television broadcaster, recognized for his thought-provoking work in the literary realm; and Prof. E. E. Sule, a well-respected critic and Professor of African Literature, with a profound understanding of the African literary tradition.

Also on the panel are Bash Amuneni, a celebrated Performance Poet, renowned for his powerful and mesmerising poetry; Dr Usman Akanbi, ANA President, whose tireless efforts have been instrumental in promoting Nigerian literature and supporting aspiring writers; and Prof. Udenta O. Udenta who is a distinguished Professor of Cultural Studies and Creative Writing, known for his profound insights into cultural dynamics and creativity in writing.

A distinguished writer and the Chairman of ANA Abuja, Arc. Chukwudi Eze, will serve as the chief host, extending a warm welcome to all attendees, as he coordinates a smooth and engaging dialogue.

The January Reading/Writers Dialogue, according to a statement by ANA, Abuja chapter, promises to be an enriching event that will stimulate intellectual discourse and showcase the immense literary talent within Nigeria and Africa.

“The ANA Abuja chapter urges all literature enthusiasts and aspiring writers to mark their calendars and join this exceptional gathering of giants at 1 pm on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, Mpape, Abuja to celebrate Odia Ofeimun’s impact on Nigeria’s literary landscape,” the statement reads.