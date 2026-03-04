Panel Suspends Medical Director, 2 Doctors Over Chimamanda Adichie Son’s Death

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel has suspended Dr. Tunde Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, and two other doctors following findings of medical negligence in the treatment of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege.

Recall that the tragic death of one of the twin sons of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, occurred on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, following a brief illness.

Recounting the heartbreaking incident, Adichie, in a statement on Saturday, January 10, 2026 alleged medical negligence surrounding her son’s death.

She explained that her son was taken to Euracare Hospital in Lagos for an MRI scan and the insertion of a central line after initially developing what they thought was a common cold, which later “turned into a very serious infection.”

During the procedure, Nkanu was sedated but was reportedly not properly monitored after receiving propofol, resulting in complications including loss of responsiveness, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

Adichie stated, “He would be alive today if not for an incident at Euracare Hospital on January 6th,” where he had been taken for medical procedures. The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel was subsequently constituted to look into the incident.

Following the panel’s investigation, the medical director of Euracare, Majekodunmi, and the hospital’s anesthesiologist, Dr. Titus Ogundare, as well as the Chief Medical Officer at Atlantis Pediatric Hospital, Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh, were suspended.

The trio will remain barred from practicing medicine in Nigeria until their cases are determined by the Medical and Dental Practi- tioners Disciplinary Tribunal.