Panel Report: Otti Shuts Down ABSU Umuahia Campus

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved the shutting down of the Umuahia campus of the Abia State University (ABSU) and its relocation to the main campus at Uturu.

Following the development, the final year law students of the university would be allowed to complete their degree examinations at the Umuahia campus before it would be shut down for academic activities.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, while disclosing the decision to newsmen said it was part of the ongoing reform recommended by the visitation panel in its white paper.

The implications, according to him, is that all the courses currently offered in the satellite campus would go back to the main campus as there is enough space for all them.

Kanu also reported that the health sector had recorded huge success with 33,000 individuals already screened in the project 10 million know your number screening exercise for hypertension and diabetes which he said had been extended to next week to enable more people participate and be treated of the two killer diseases.

He further announced that the recent epidemiology report has declared Abia State diphtheria and monkey pox free.

The Commissioner said the mercy corps water project would revive the Ariaria in Aba and Ubakala in Umuahia water projects to tackle the perennial water shortage in line with the agenda to revive moribund water schemes.

He said deputy governor, Ikechukwu Emetu has been appointed to supervise the November 28 to December 7, Aba International Trade Fair in which the government aims to collaborate with the Aba Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, ACCIMA to develop the State.

