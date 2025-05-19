Panel Recommends Annual Performance For University In Ondo

Share

The Visitation Panel constituted to assess the activities of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), has recommended the institutionalisation of an annual performance review system to foster continuous improvement and accountability within the university.

Chairman of the Panel, Professor Victor Olumekun, made this known on Monday while presenting the panel’s report to the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to Prof. Olumekun, the proposed system would enable the university to achieve annual progress rather than deferring performance evaluations until the end of a five-year administrative tenure.

“Our focus was on processes and systems,” Olumekun stated. “We made a conscious decision not to assess personalities but rather to evaluate institutional roles and the structures that define them. Performance standards, accountability, and structured governance should guide every position.”

He emphasized that the adoption of annual reviews would enhance strategic focus and ensure that officeholders remain aligned with the university’s developmental goals throughout their term.

In response, Governor Aiyedatiwa commended the Panel for its diligence, professionalism, and strategic orientation, noting that the report offers critical insight for the advancement of UNIMED. He particularly praised the Panel’s emphasis on institutional roles over individual performance, describing it as a foundation for sustainable growth.

“What makes me particularly pleased,” the Governor said, “is the fact that you focused not on individuals but on the positions they occupy. That is how institutions are built and sustained. Structures and processes must guide whoever assumes leadership roles.”

He assured the panel that its report would not be shelved but critically examined and implemented, stating, “Your labour and sacrifices will yield visible results. The real reward is in seeing your recommendations drive real change in our university system.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming education in Ondo State through deliberate and well-informed policies. He said the ultimate goal is to elevate UNIMED into a world-class medical university that can serve as a model of excellence among specialized institutions.

“The whole idea is to build a better university—one that can compete globally, provide a top-tier learning environment, and become a beacon of excellence,” the Governor affirmed.

The Visitation Panel’s report is expected to serve as a roadmap for institutional reform and performance-driven governance at UNIMED.

