Panel Picks Holes In Lagos-Calabar Esia Road Diversion

The Lagos-Calabar coastal highway construction project suffered a minor setback as the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Panel set up by the Ministry of Environment to review the draft ESIA report for the project picked holes in the ESIA draft of the Ministry of Works.

The panel headed by Prof. Oladapo Afolabi urged the proponents of the draft to return and fix the identified grey areas. The panel, which met in Lagos on Tuesday, questioned the diversion of the road at the Okun Ajah section, saying it was not ‘technically’ presented in the draft.

This is just as stakeholders along the corridor of the highway have continued to question the morals behind the diversion of the road in Okun Ajah, urging the Ministry of Works to revert to the 2006 alignment.

Members of the panel, including Musa Emoabino, Dalhatu Singeri and Adedoyin Lasisi, pointed out defects in the draft. Emoabino aligned with the agitation of the stakeholders that the road should be taken to the ocean side to save the community from ocean surges.

He said: “The initial route has been changed for some reasons and it has generated a lot of community interest and so on but the reason for the change, we have not seen it technically presented to us.”

