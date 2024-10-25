Pandemonium In Osogbo As Police Brutalize, Detained NSCDC Personnel On Duty

Share

A confrontation between police officers and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Elizabeth Estate in Osogbo, Osun State has sparked controversy, as allegations of police brutality, physical assault, and illegal detention emerge from both the NSCDC and estate residents.

The incident reportedly began on the evening of October 22, 2024, when individuals claiming to be police officers entered the estate in “Ankara” attire, with only police jackets over the local fabric, and arrived in a private Sienna vehicle.

According to a video obtained by newsmen, the NSCDC personnel on duty, following procedure, requested identification and a warrant, as the group claimed they were there to make an arrest.

However, the individuals allegedly failed to provide the requested documentation, leading to a standoff before the group left the estate.

The situation escalated dramatically the next day when about 20 uniformed police officers returned, driving multiple vehicles, including a divisional patrol van, and blocked the estate gate.

They confronted the NSCDC officer on duty, reportedly demanding entry. According to video footage obtained by news outlets, the police then allegedly assaulted the NSCDC officer, tearing his uniform, handcuffing him, and forcefully taking him into custody while he was on duty.

The officer can be seen with visible injuries as police transport him to Ataoja Division, later transferring him to the State Police Headquarters.

Eyewitness accounts from estate residents reveal that in the midst of this confrontation, tensions spilled over, with police allegedly using force against some residents who attempted to intervene.

A resident, who sustained injuries to his head during the incident, described the scene as chaotic. “On my way into the estate, I saw police blocking the main gate and harassing the NSCDC personnel,” he recounted.

“They were dragging him, and the estate management tried to step in, but they didn’t listen. Soon after, they reinforced and started beating everyone who tried to interfere.”

Reacting to this, the Osun State Police Command in a statement issued by CSP Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson has confirmed the arrest, claiming that they were in Osogbo on an investigation from Oyo State and had come to apprehend a suspect residing in the estate.

The statement alleged that the NSCDC officer obstructed the police from carrying out their duties, deflating their vehicle’s tires, and physically assaulting two officers, necessitating the call for reinforcement.

However, the NSCDC Osun State Command disputed this version of events in a press release dated October 25, 2024, condemning what they described as “barbaric police brutality” and an unwarranted assault on their officer.

According to the NSCDC statement, the officers failed to provide identification or any official warrant during their first visit, which was why access was initially denied.

Dr Michael Adaralewa, Commandant of the Osun NSCDC, stated that the detained officer was subjected to humiliating treatment and accused the police of disregarding verification processes, despite NSCDC’s efforts to confirm the officer’s identity.

NSCDC officials who attempted to mediate the issue noted inconsistencies in the police’s account, particularly regarding the supposed deflation.

“We asked if their vehicle had been towed or if any repairs were made, the police couldn’t confirm, which raises doubts about their account.” NSCDC officer said.

The NSCDC Commandant called for a full investigation, insisting that “there should be no sacred cows” in addressing the incident, adding that the NSCDC will pursue justice to prevent the matter from being “swept under the rug.”

