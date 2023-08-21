Pandemonium In Imo As Unknown Gunmen Killed Retired Policeman, Wife

Tension is currently building up in Owerri, Imo State capital after some unknown gunmen stormed the community and killed a couple named Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo on Sunday night.

Mr Owobo, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police from Edo State, was killed alongside his wife at around 8 pm beside the Chisco Transport company office very close to the Owerri Area Police Command Office, which also houses the Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters at Egbu Road-Owerri, the state capital.

It was gathered that during the incident, residents hurried inside to shut any doors leading to their flats, while business people secured their establishments and fled to their homes.

A witness claimed that the escaping armed guys, who were driving a car, were attempting to take the Point of Sale business owners’ bag holding an unknown sum of money from them.

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen could not succeed in snatching the bag of money, they shot the retired ASP at close range at his forehead and also shot his wife at her left-hand side, close to her chest at a close range.

While the husband died on the spot, his wife was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, by police officers, where she was pronounced dead.

He said, “Three armed men just killed a husband and his wife. This incident happened close to the Chisco Transport company office, which is very close to Owerri Police Area command headquarters and Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters, at the fire Service on Egbu Road-Owerri.

“The armed robbers were carrying pump action riffles and were trying to carry a bag containing money. The husband and wife run a POS business and also sell loaves of bread. When they could not succeed in carrying the bag of money, they shot the couple on closed ranges.

“They shot the man on a closed range at his forehead, closed to his eyes. They shot his wife on a close range too, at her left-hand side, very close to her chest. While the man died immediately, his wife, who was bleeding profusely, was pronounced dead at FMC-Owerri.

“The man’s name is Sampson Owobo. He hailed from Edo State. He is a retired police officer. He retired with the rank of ASP. He retired about five years ago or so.

“The armed robbers fled and haven’t been caught. This is so bad. This crime happened very close to the Owerri fire service police area command headquarters and the Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that the police in the state were on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

“The murder of the couple is highly condemnable. The CP frowns at the killing of the couple, and he has immediately ordered an investigation into their killings with the mandate to apprehend the fleeing criminals.” Okoye said.