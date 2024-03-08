Pandemonium As Stray Bullet Injures One In Kwara

There was pandemonium in the early hour of Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, as a stray bullet from the rifle of an Officer of the Correctional Service hit a roadside vulcanizer.

The incident reportedly happened around 8 am at Oke-Kura prison, forcing residents of the area to scamper for safety.

The incident was said to have been sparked by a drunk, Kazeem Adam, who smashed a tricycle and attempted to seize the rifle of a prison officer attached to Oke-Kura Correctional Service.

In the process of struggling with the prison officer, his rifle was said to have accidentally discharged while the bullet hit the vulcanizer.

While the injured vulcanizer, who was shot in the stomach was rushed to a medical facility for treatment, the suspect has been retained at the ‘C’ Division Police station, Isale-Ojo, in Ilorin metropolis.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the service Olumide Adegbulugbe, said that “one Kazeem Adam of Ita-Ogunbo, Ilorin armed with knife and stones smashed a Keke-Napep’s and another vehicle’s windscreens.

“The said man also smashed and broke a correctional vehicle bus with Reg No A247NC.

“Trying to arrest the suspect, Ismail Kabir, who was on guard along with others, was attacked. The suspect struggled to snatch his rifle from him and in the process stabbed the officer in the head and hand.

“During the struggling, his rifle accidentally discharged and a bullet hit one Abdullah Ayinla of Isale Oja.”