Pandemonium as massive explosion rocks Ibadan

There was panic last night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after a massive explosion rocked the ancient city. According to those in the metropolis, the explosion occurred sometime 8pm, with the blast being heard in virtually all parts of the city causing bewilderment amongst the people. According to initial reports, among the areas affected by the blast were the University of Ibadan, Mokola, Eleyele, Felele, Bodija, Akobo, Secretariat, Jericho and Samonda.

Information reaching us indicated that a shopping mall located in Bodija, Ace Mall, might have collapsed from the effects of the explosion. Also affected was Davies Hotel, which is also located in Bodija. An eatery, Dominos, in the same area was also reportedly badly affected. The University College Hospital also had some of its windows and doors shattered. Private residences were also not spared.

As at press time, the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained both officially and unofficially. While some said it was from a gas filling station, others said it was a bomb. However the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Dotun Oyelade, confirming the incident said: “Residents of Ibadan and immediate environ experienced an uncommon explosion about 8pm this evening.”

According to Prince Dotun Oyelade in a release: “There are various interpretations of the incident but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in the full control of the unfortunate occurrence in order to mitigate the effects. “All security service chiefs including para military chiefs and fire operatives have been deployed by the governor to reign in the spill over from the explosion.”

However, various videos trending on social media showed a dust cloud with burning houses and cars. It could not be ascertained if they were actually from yesterday’s incident. A University of Ibadan student, who spoke to us on the telephone said: “It is true. We all heard the sound and it was very loud. It happened at Bodija and we in the UI area could see the smoke. Even those at Sango and Ojo heard the sound. In fact, we are all in a room scared for our life” An X user, @WillieWinehouse tweeted, “A f***ing bomb just exploded in Ibadan! My entire house and street are in ruins!! What is going on!!” Motunrayo Adegboro, another resident of Barika, about 15 minutes away from the site of the blast confirmed the incident last night. She said: “Some people claimed it was a gas explosion while others said it was a filling station.”