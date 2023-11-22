Pandemonium As Hoodlums Disrupt Bursary Award In Ondo

There was pandemonium in the Ondo State Oil Development Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) yes as suspected hoodlums disrupted the bursary and scholarship award of the commission.

The hoodlums invaded the premises of OSOPADEC located in Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the State and disrupted the bursary and scholarship award ceremony of the intervention agency.

The hoodlums whose numbers could not be ascertained prevented the event for several hours as both staff and students scampered for safety as a result of gunshots from the suspected hoodlums.

A source who was on the premises said the hoodlums came in hired vehicles and started to shoot into the premises, thereby preventing the event from being held at a scheduled time.

The source said the beneficiaries of the bursary and scholarship award were seated when the hoodlums came and shot sporadically into the venue leading to pandemonium in the area

The security officers attached to the OSOPADEC office had a hectic time curtailing the activities of the suspected hoodlums and had to close the gate leading to the office to prevent those who wanted to enter and fro from the office.

A commissioner in OSOPADEC, Kehinde Akinrotoye, popularly known as ‘BonsueAketi’, was beaten to a pulp by suspected hoodlums who believed that he was supposed not to be in the commission as somebody from Ondo town in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The vehicle that brought him into the venue was destroyed and vandalized by the hoodlums, who also destroyed another vehicle on the premises of the intervention agency.

It took the intervention of men of the State Police Command to bring the situation calm and under control.

At the time of filling this report, the security men were strategically positioned to prevent the breakdown of law and order.