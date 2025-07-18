Pandemonium As Customs Officers Kills 35-Year-Old Man In Mubi

Pandemonium erupted as a 35-yearold man, Ibrahim Usman, was said to have been killed by a stray bullet during a Nigeria Customs Service patrol in Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the fatal shooting happened on the evening of Tuesday, July 16, around 4:00 p.m. in the quiet community of Mujara, located within Mubi South Local Government Area.

The incident, which has shocked residents and raised urgent questions about public safety, is now under investigation by the Adamawa State Police Command.

A resident who preferred anonymity said, Ibrahim Usman was going about his normal activities when he was suddenly caught in the line of fire from what police later described as a “stray bullet allegedly fired during a routine patrol by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service.”

“We heard loud gunshots, everybody ran, when the noise died down, we saw Ibrahim lying on the ground, bleeding badly and as then nobody knew if he was alive or not,” he stated.

Ibrahim was rushed immediately to the Federal Medical Centre in Mubi, unfortunately despite the frantic efforts by family members and first responders to save his life, medical personnel later confirmed him dead.