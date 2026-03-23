Pandemonium As Calabar Gas Explosion Victims Rise To 60

The number of victims affected by the gas explosion that occurred in Calabar on Saturday has risen to 60, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Dr Henry Ayuk, the Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure during a visit to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), where the victims are receiving treatment.

Recalled that Governor Bassey Out had on Saturday, given the figure of the victims to be 30 when he visited the scene of the incident. The governor said the government would take care of the hospital bills of the victims.

But speaking yesterday, Ayuk said his visit to the hospital was to assess the situation of the victims receiving medical attention. He said victims with minor burn injuries would be transferred to the General Hospital, Calabar, to ease pressure on the teaching hospital and ensure efficient care for all victims.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Mr Ekpeyong Akiba. They were received by the Chief Medical Director of UCTH, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme who provided updates on the condition and management of the victims.

The visit formed part of the state government’s coordinated response to the explosion, with health authorities working to ensure prompt and adequate treatment for all affected persons.

Recalled that a gas leakage in a gas plant led to an explosion that affected several other houses at Edibe Edibe area of Calabar South injuring many.