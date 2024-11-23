Pandemonium as 10 injured in Ondo community over land tussle

Share

Not less than ten people were said to have been injured when suspected land grabbers armed with dangerous weapons invaded Ajegunle community within the Isinkan community in the Akure South local government area of Ondo State late on Thursday.

The secretary of the families that own the land, Mr. Akin Akinwumi said the suspected thugs disrupted ongoing project works in the community and injured scores of workers in various building sites in the process.

Akinwumi said the land belonged to the families of the late Chief Akin Agbi, Pa Fanibuyan, and Akinwumi and not to Deji of Akure just as he also queried the intervention of the palace over land that belonged to their families.

He said the Iralepo of Isinkan gave the land to their forefathers, and they have been farming on the land for more than 500 years.

His words “This land belongs to us. Our fathers and fathers were farming on the land. We had jointly done the parameter survey and layout. We also, in agreement, sold the land to an estate developer, PWAN Homes Ltd.

“I was surprised when the developer called to complain of invasion from the palace of the Deji of Akure. I began to wonder what is the Deji’s concern is about the sale of my property or when it becomes a crime to lawfully sell one’s property.

