PANDEF Wants FG to Legalise, Fund Artisanal Refining

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, legalise and fund artisanal refineries in the Niger Delta Region, as it has planned to also fund the mining of solid mineral in the Northern part of the country. The group also wonders why the Federal Government will allow those in the North to be mining solid minerals and bars those in the Niger Delta Region from operating artisanal refineries.

In a statement, yesterday, by Dr. Ken Robinson, the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, the group wondered why, six years after the immediate past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo promised that artisanal refineries will be legalised in the Niger Delta, no specific fund has been set up for these refineries, none of them has been legalised and allowed to operate while the operators are being chased about and arrested.

PANDEF noted the efforts by the Federal Government to promote the solid minerals sector of the national economy, but refused to recognise that of the Niger Delta. The statement partly read: “Specifically, we have followed the various policy pronouncements on the intention of the government to legalise the activities of all those who are mining various solid minerals around the country, without any formal approvals.

“The question which we are asking, therefore, is why the discriminatory treatment against operators of various artisanal refineries in the Niger Delta? “We have decided to call attention to this discriminatory practice, which has continued to go on, particularly arising from the Summit on Solid Minerals, which was co-hosted by the Solid Minerals Development Fund and the African Finance Corporation which took place in Abuja on 17th October, 2023.

“After that programme, it was announced amongst other things that the Fund, which is specially set up to promote the solid minerals sector, will very soon extend financing interventions to cater to those who are currently operating as illegal miners. Furthermore, they will all be recognised, registered and given licenses to improve on their current illegal and artisanal activities. “We have observed that, even in the past, illegal mining of solid mineral resources has been given an official nod at the highest levels especially, with the launch of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) in 2020.

“We recall how the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, now Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, openly visited the Presidential Villa with large nuggets of gold, said to have been produced from his state. Now, the Federal Government has decided to go one step further by apparently declaring full support for the local artisanal and illegal mining of solid minerals in the country.

“However, PANDEF acknowledges the efforts of the Federal Government to expand the national economy as the dependence on oil and gas for the past 60 years has become overbearing and unsustainable. It is shocking that this same Federal Government continues to discriminate flagrantly against the people of the Niger Delta as their efforts to develop local technologies are tagged illegal refineries and therefore daily burnt and the operators paraded as high-level criminals.

“We recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, then Acting President, had, during his tour to the Niger Delta in 2017, promised that the Federal Government will equally promote the development of local technology through the conversion of these artisanal refineries into legal entities, thereby making them viable companies.

“Similar to the present set of miners who will now enjoy warm handshakes and financial largesse from the Federal Government and its international partners, these refineries were expected to be the foundation for Nigeria’s technological breakthrough in local refining through their conversion to modular refineries.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse this inconsistency, more so, as it is the money from the Niger Delta that is being used to fund the efforts to regularise the activities of illegal miners. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.”